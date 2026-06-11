How grim is this trailer for Netflix's Little House On The Prairie supposed to be?
The revived series' first trailer lays on the pastoral charms thick—but also has some pretty hungry-looking CGI wolves.Crosby Fitzgerald, Luke Bracey, Skywalker Hughes, and Alice Halsey in Netflix's Little House On The Prairie, Photo: Netflix
Among the many questions circulating around Netflix’s plans to revive long-time TV institution Little House On The Prairie—plans it embarked upon in full last January, around the time it noticed that like 220 million hours of the original series were getting watched on its servers every year—tone has always been near the forefront. It’s not like Michael Landon’s original show, which ran for nine seasons and a few movies on NBC in the 1970s and ’80s—was outright saccharine, for all that it was stamped firmly with Landon’s Christian faith. But it was a series where most issues of frontier living could be dealt with with a little conversation, community and good cheer (at least, until it was time to blow shit up), and it was unclear how much the new version of the show would alter that ethos in order to fit in with more modern TV attitudes.