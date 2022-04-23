Although Coachella eventually ended up freeing itself from the ultimate in surprises this year—i.e., whether now-withdrawn headliner Kanye West was going to open his Sunday performance slot by smashing a watermelon with “PETE DAVIDSON” scrawled on it in Sharpie, Gallagher-style—the music festival has managed to bust out a few big shocks so far this year. Shania Twain and Justin Bieber both popped in to the fest’s first weekend (accompanying Harry Styles and Daniel Ca esar, respectively) , delighting I Heart Huckabees and Zoolander 2 fans alike. And this weekend’s return engagement is proving to have just as many big surprises, with major stars Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo both showing up, (mostly) unannounced, to give the fans some pleasant shocks.

Lamar—currently gearing up to release his new album, Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers, after a several-year hiatus from the album game —showed up during the set of his cousin and frequent collaborator Baby Keem, accompanied by walls of digital fire and an explosive reaction from the crowd. The duo ended up tackling Baby Keem’s “Vent” and their Grammy-winning team-up, “Family Ties.”

Lizzo, meanwhile, showed up to help out her old pal Styles, treating audiences to a rendition of both One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and the Gloria Gaynor classic “I Will Survive.” Would it surprise you to learn that it’s a hell of a lot of fun watching Lizzo and Harry Styles bust out a disco touchstone together? It’s a hell of a lot of fun.

Of course, we’re only a third of the way through Coachella’s second weekend so far, so god only knows what other secret performances are currently brewing. Billie Eilish is headlining tonight’s set of shows— so be on the lookout, rabid Finneas fans! — while Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd will bring the whole festival to a close for the year tomorrow night.