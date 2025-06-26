Protester from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance arrested

Four months after he waved a combination Sudanese-Palestinian flag in the background of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Zül-Qarnaįn Kwame Nantambu surrendered to Louisiana State Police today. The activist was wanted for “resisting an officer” and “disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly.” According to Variety, the NFL had already banned the 41-year-old activist for life from “all NFL stadiums and events” for the illicit flag-waving, which hurt no one and barely made it to the February broadcast.

Ahead of the show, Nantambu hid the flag from his fellow performers. During the performance, Nantambu, an extra, stood on a car toward the end of “TV Off” and held the flag up. He was chased off the car and tackled by three men in suits for reminding Americans that Palestine and Sudan exist. According to Roc Nation, which produced the Halftime show, Nantambu acted under his own volition, and the protest “was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.” Still, his actions were mostly invisible to viewers and mostly captured by attendees’ cameras. He was apprehended at the show and released shortly after, only to be arrested again four months later. Turn his TV off, indeed.

Shortly after the Super Bowl broadcast, Nantambu explained himself to NBC News, saying that he wanted to “highlight the human suffering” in Gaza and Sudan. “I hope God shifts Trump’s heart to be empathetic and compassionate to those who are suffering in Palestine and do what is right by the Palestinians,” Nantambu said. “And if he can, help the Sudanese — which I’m sure he can.”