Janelle James really thought she nailed her GLOW audition
James is still too "salty" to watch the series, although she "heard it's pretty good."Screenshot: Netflix; Jimmy Kimmel Live! (YouTube)
Janelle James is now a three-time Emmy nominated star, but before Abbott Elementary “I wasn’t really looking towards acting,” she says in a new episode of Kelly Ripa’s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera. James was focused on her stand-up comedy career and figured if she made it big like Eddie Murphy or Chris Rock, she could be in movies someday. “I remember I would audition just to keep my agents happy,” she recalls. “Just to… let them feel like they doing something.” The Abbott pilot was one of the few auditions she was actually invested in—that and a little show called GLOW.