Logan Roy is going “full fucking beast” in the upcoming third season of HBO ’s Succession. The family drama returns with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) on a power trip, Shiv (Sarah Snook) running to whoever can offer her more control, and power couple Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) scrambling to avoid being buried in the investigation. Meanwhile, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is having sarcastic conversations in clubs about his father (Brian Cox) finally kicking the can.



As the third season picks up right where season two left off, Kendall’s opening line in the trailer goes, “I dropped a bomb.” A bomb he did indeed drop, as the second season closed with the son naming his father as the mastermind behind Waystar Royco’s illegal doings. After seasons of everyone groveling to the cruel patriarch, Logan’s children now scatter from him in order to avoid implication in the company’s crimes. As Logan tries to keep his own ship from sinking, Kendall seizes control of Waystar Royco while trying to avoid going to court himself (remember when he committed vehicular manslaughter?).

Advertisement

In the trailer we see all of the Roy’s former foes come from the rafters to witness the elite family’s downfall and pick up any of their empire they happen to drop along the way. Even the peacemaker Cameron (Alan Ruck) finally gets in on the race for power within media conglomerate. As he sums it up: “Roman is a knucklehead, Shiv is a fake, and Kenny is screwy.” Let the fight for the “knife in the mud” begin.

The entire cast of the messy Roy family returns, as well as series regulars Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Juliana Canfield, and Arian Moayed. Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård will appear as a guest stars in the season, as a treat. Creator Jesse Armstrong continues to helm the Emmy-winning series. The third season of Succession premieres one month from today, on October 17 on HBO.