Although we have several years’ worth of Marvel Studios content to get through before even glimpsing an Avengers team-up movie, Kevin Feige is collecting his infinity stones of writers as soon as possible. It now looks like Loki’s Michael Waldron is being added to the gauntlet, as Deadline reports that the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness screenwriter is being tapped to pen Phase 6's big finale Avengers: Secret Wars.

Taking its name (and probable plot) from the Marvel Comics crossover event, Avengers: Secret Wars was announced beside fellow superhero epic Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, with the two movies being described as the big finishers of the “Multiverse Saga.” While the films are expected to release in 2025, there is still plenty of time for either date to be moved up or pushed further out, since you know, that’s definitely a ways away .

Waldron is no novice to the MCU world, as the writer and producer helped write two key projects that will have great effects on the future Avengers films: Disney+’s Loki and this year’s Doctor Strange sequel. Though no director has yet to be attached to Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty already has Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton connected, as well as Jeff Loveness writing the film’s script.

Now, who could be the director for the film? Well, Netflix action bros and former Marvel Studios money-makers Joe and Anthony Russo have expressed interest in coming back into the MCU fold... but only for a Secret Wars-related project. That said , the directors have acknowledged that it may be a bit of an undertaking, even for the guy s who crafted the previous Avengers double-whammy finales.

Before he gets to killing off a few beloved characters and dipping into the multiverse, the Heels creator is writing Kevin Feige’s mystery Star Wars film and coming back for Loki’s second season.