The Russo Brothers have a new film coming out shortly, reuniting with their old pal Chris Evans (and teaming up with brand new pal Ryan Gosling) for Netflix thriller The Gray Man. Which means that the Russos (Joe and Anthony, if you’re on a first name basis) are also producing a new set of Russo Brothers red carpet interview clips, which, yes, means that the Russos are producing a whole new set of answers about whether they’ll ever make another Marvel movie—after smashing box office records into teensy tiny little pieces with the final two Avengers films in 2018 and 2019.

Hence a clip posted online by Deadline tonight, in which the Russos are once again asked what it would take to bring them back into the Marvel fold, with an answer that’s been surprisingly consistent for the last few years: Secret Wars. (Not to be confused with Secret Invasion, which is already gearing up to be a TV series on Disney+; Marvel has many Secrets, don’chaknow.). As Joe Russo lays out in the clip, he and his brother have always been driven by an urge to recreate the Marvel comics of their youths (hence their focus on the Infinity War saga), with 1984's Secret Wars being the brass ring of those ambitions.

As Russo also notes, though, Secret Wars—a 12-month comics event that was mostly an excuse for a huge portion of Marvel’s various heroes and villains to fight sans much in the way of context—would be a very taxing film to try to get made. (It’s not for nothing that Marvel Studios has been dogged in recent weeks with reports about the terrible strain they’re putting on VFX workshops of late.) “It’s a massive undertaking,” Russo notes, describing the hypothetical movies as even bigger than Endgame and Infinity War. “We’re gonna have to sleep on it.”