If you’re considering signing up for a reality series, think twice. There are few popular series that haven’t gotten the exposé treatment, with behind-the-scenes horror stories about plying vulnerable people with alcohol, invading their privacy in their lowest moments, exploiting their traumas, and generally mistreating contestants in a variety of ways. The latest series under the microscope is Love Is Blind, and according to a report from Insider, it’s just as bad as the shows that came before.

It may be difficult to feel sympathy for reality stars since, by and large, they agreed to put themselves in front of the camera, often for reasons of fame and fortune. Love Is Blind contestants even sign a contract acknowledging the show might “expose information that is ‘personal, private, surprising, defamatory, disparaging, embarrassing, or unfavorable’ and open them up to ‘public ridicule, humiliation or condemnation,’” per Insider. But contestants argue that there was no way for them to know what they were actually agreeing to. And once you’re in, it’s not easy to get out: Their “contracts stipulate that cast members must pay $50,000 in damages to Kinetic Content if they leave the show early without producer approval,” per Insider. Meanwhile, the weekly stipend they get while filming apparently comes out to less than California’s minimum wage.

A list of offenses includes lack of food (“I remember every time we’d get to the freaking kitchen, there’d be like one hard-boiled egg and it was like a fight to see like who could actually get the stuff”), lack of water (apparently, the on-set sinks didn’t work, and when PAs tried to deliver bottled water they “were sometimes intercepted by a producer, who would suggest bringing alcohol along with it”), and lack of sleep. As to the latter, production company Kinetic Content apparently tried to house all the first-season contestants in one-room trailers (15 contestants in each) with bunk beds (and cockroaches). When they conceded to putting them up in hotels, PAs stood guard to prevent any of them from interacting with one another. While filming the show, the contestants “rarely saw sunlight and often lost track of what day and time it was.”

Worse is the reported lack of mental health support. The psychological screening before filming was apparently flimsy, as contestant Danielle Ruhl says she disclosed a history of mental illness and a prior suicide attempt and was still put through to the show. During a honeymoon special, she experienced a panic attack when she was separated from her fiancé, fearing how it would be portrayed on the show. “I kept telling them, ‘I don’t trust myself,’” Ruhl recalled. “‘I’ve tried committing suicide before. I’m having suicidal thoughts. I don’t think I can continue in this.’” The show eventually portrayed the panic attack as though she was upset about her fiancé speaking to another woman.

Netflix didn’t comment on Insider’s report, but Kinetic released a statement saying, “The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.” You can read the full investigation here.