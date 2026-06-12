That Love Island USA bed sure is big While not the biggest bed ever, the Love Island USA Big Bed is still massively impressive.

We’ve all been there, a gaggle of scantily clad, blindfolded women climbing across a massive bed to find the handcuffed, shirtless beefcakes with whom they’ll aggressively make out and cover in purple paint. That’s just how things go on Love Island USA, the supposedly legal dating show that commissioned a massive bed for their reality-based sexcapades. But while this hypersexual version of sips and strokes may titillate some, we here at The A.V. Club believe the only proper response to the segment is, Jesus, look at the size of the fucking mattress.