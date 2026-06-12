That Love Island USA bed sure is big

While not the biggest bed ever, the Love Island USA Big Bed is still massively impressive.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 12, 2026 | 4:01pm
Screenshot: Peacock
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That Love Island USA bed sure is big

We’ve all been there, a gaggle of scantily clad, blindfolded women climbing across a massive bed to find the handcuffed, shirtless beefcakes with whom they’ll aggressively make out and cover in purple paint. That’s just how things go on Love Island USA, the supposedly legal dating show that commissioned a massive bed for their reality-based sexcapades. But while this hypersexual version of sips and strokes may titillate some, we here at The A.V. Club believe the only proper response to the segment is, Jesus, look at the size of the fucking mattress. 

Love Island USA‘s Big Bed is more of a Voltron than one single sleeper. Perfect for some group match-making and avoiding someone with restless leg syndrome. Per Vulture, which confirmed the size of the bed with production designer Richard Jensen, the big bed was 26 feet by 21 feet and comprised of 16 queen-size mattresses, with a cover made of 12 super-king duvet inserts to give it that sexy, sleek feel. Somewhat disappointingly, Vulture notes, it’s not the biggest bed ever. That one goes to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, which outdid Love Island‘s horniest with a 107-by-64-foot mattress in 2024. But at least we can take solace in the fact that the bed was manufactured in Fiji, where the latest season is set, and will be “recycled for other needs and challenges.”

 
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