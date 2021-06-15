Luca's Jacob Tremblay has strong feelings on gelato vs. ice cream

Are you #TeamIceCream or #TeamGelato? It’s a big question, and one we posed to Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Glazer who, as the stars of Disney/Pixar’s new movie Luca, might be particularly qualified to answer. Set in a small Italian coastal town in the early ‘60s, Luca extols the transformative virtues of both good friends and delicious Ligurian pasta al pesto. Tremblay and Glazer’s characters, Luca and Alberto, are newly bonded best friends who also both happen to be sea creatures. Once on dry land, they transition into appearing to be regular old kids and, provided they stay dry, are able to stay relatively incognito. After some issues with Luca’s parents, the boys summon up the courage to venture into town, where they end up getting their first taste of gelato.

Both Tremblay and Glazer are firmly #TeamGelato in real life, with Glazer telling The A.V. Club in the video above that he’d pick “gelato any day.” “It might just be that it’s from Italy,” he says, “but it just tastes better.” Tremblay declares gelato to be “just perfect,” then makes a wistful gesture with his hands. “It’s weird to explain,” he says, “but somehow it’s chewy.” He says he adores a “nice chewy vanilla... that stretches,” while Glazer says he’d opt for “stracciatella or fragola.” The former—stracciatella—inspires a particularly heated fevor from Glazer, as he explains “It’s like vanilla but it’s got chocolate chips inside. I mean, kind of, but they’re imperfect chocolate chips. Each one is different size. Maybe you’ll get like a big one or you’ll get a small one. It’s just the best. I had it in Italy and it was the best experience.” Bellissima!

Luca is a Disney/Pixar production, and will be in one theater—the El Capitan in Los Angeles—for a limited run June 18-24. For those not in the immediate vicinity, Luca will be available exclusively on Disney+ starting on June 18.

Image Credit: Disney/Pixar