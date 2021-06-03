F9, new Pixar, and a third Conjuring bring blockbusters back this June

Werewolves Within

Select theaters June 25; VOD July 2

Even compared to other video game properties, Werewolves Within is an unlikely choice for a film adaptation. After all, it’s basically a VR version of the old “social deduction” party game alternately known as Werewolf or Mafia, which means that the source material possesses neither much of a story nor characters much deeper than the archetypal identities (Werewolf, Watcher, Gossip, etc.) assigned to players. All of that aside, Scare Me director Josh Ruben is giving a non-playable take on the game a go, loosely reconfiguring it into a horror-comedy about a small town beset by both lycanthropes and mistrust. The main draw here is the cast, which is led by Detroiters’ Sam Richardson and places established comedy names like Cheyenne Jackson and Harvey Guillén next to up-and-comers like Milana Vayntrub, best known up to this point as the voice of Squirrel Girl in Marvel’s various animated properties.

