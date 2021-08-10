Everybody’s favorite fallen angel is back, and he’s still charming the pants off of us mortal sinners here on Earth. Netflix’s Lucifer, formerly known as Fox’s Lucifer, is getting one final outing before returning to Hell. In the trailer for the final season, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the handsome devil (sorry), who abdicated his throne in Hell for a nightclub in L.A. (can you blame him), is up to his old tricks. And by that, we mean, drinking whiskey, going to therapy, and generally being a charming man about town.

But in this final season, Lucifer isn’t just the Devil, he’s God. Well, he hasn’t exactly taken up that throne either. Without a God, though, the world is careening into chaos, creating more than a few headaches for everyone’s favorite former lord of the underworld. As Lucifer waffles over whether or not to assume the throne, someone else assumes it for him. Now, Lucifer must decide whether to take up his rightful place as God before the laws of nature fully break down or go to Colombia and do drugs. It’s obvious which one he picks.

Lucifer is wrapping up six seasons on the air, even after one successful cancellation. Based on the Neil Gaiman character, Tom Ellis’ Lucifer won’t be bringing his bad self to the upcoming Sandman series. For that, Gwendoline Christie will assume the throne. However, Gaiman did share the reason for the recasting. He wrote on his Tumblr:

The theology and cosmogony of Lucifer is a long way from Sandman’s. It’s “inspired by” Sandman, but you can’t easily retrofit the Lucifer version to get back to Sandman, if you see what I mean. It seemed easier and more fun to have the Sandman version of Lucifer be, well, much closer to the Sandman version of Lucifer.

So if you love Tom Ellis’ version, this is your last chance. So come get it while the gettings *looks around* *puts on sunglasses* bad.



Lucifer’s final season airs on Netflix on September 10.

