Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, September 10, and Saturday, September 11. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Lucifer (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Lucifer is ending, for real this the time, after six seasons that consistently exceeded expectations even if they weren’t always consistent. Season six delivers what is unquestionably the best of the show’s three endings.” Here’s the rest of Stephen Robinson’s review, which is in lieu of LaToya Ferguson’s usual episodic recaps.

Regular coverage

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

LuLaRich (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, this four-part documentary series exposes the pyramid scheme of clothing company LuLaRue, founded by couple DeAnne and Mark Stidham. It includes interviews with the Stidhams as well as former employees who detail cult-like behavior and the toxic work culture of the company. Look out for a review on the site today.

Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed (Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): To coincide with the release of her studio album Star-Crossed, singer Kacey Musgraves will release an hourlong film. Directed by Bardia Zeinali, it stars Musgraves along with cameos from Eugene Levy, Princess Nokia, Victoria Pedretti, Meg Stalter, and Drag Race winner Symone, among others. The album and film is described as “a modern-day tragedy in three acts that tells an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.”

Ilana Glazer Presents Comedy On Earth: NYC 2020-2021 (Comedy Central, Friday, 11 p.m.): Curated by Broad City’s Ilana Glazer, this hourlong comedy special features a series of sets from various comedians and captures New York City in the dark times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The comics performing include Petey DeAbreu, Alison Leiby, Larry Owens, Sydnee Washington, Josh Gondelman, Kristen Buckels, George Civeris, among others.

Movie night

Malignant (HBO Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In James Wan’s horror film, Annabelle Wallis’ Madison Mitchell is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Maddie Hasson, George Young, Jake Abel, Susanna Thompson, and Ingrid Bisu also star. Keep an eye out for A.A. Dowd’s review of the film on the site later today.

The Voyeurs (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Michael Mohan’s erotic thriller stars Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith as couple Pippa and Thomas, who move into their dream apartment only to realize their window looks directly into the house of a volatile couple across the street. As their fascination with Seb (Ben Hardy) and Julia (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) grows, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

Kate (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Netflix’s Kate is the latest in this lineage of smoking barrels and ice-cold quips. Regrettably, the umpteenth neon-laced bullet ballet lands much closer to rip-off than riff. Mary Elizabeth Winstead leads the way this time around as Kate, a hardened gun-for-hire raised from girlhood to stuff down her feelings so she can focus on marksmanship and hand-to-hand combat.” Here’s Charles Bramesco’s entire review of the film, which also stars Woody Harrelson and Michael Huisman.

Detainee 001 (Showtime, Friday, 9 p.m.): Directed by Greg Barker, this documentary film is set in the aftermath of 9/11 as U.S. and its allies invaded Afghanistan with the mission of eliminating terrorist networks. It features never-seen-before footage of the capture of John Walker Lindh, a radical mujahideen fighter who became known as “the American Taliban.” Detainee 001 explores how America grapples with justice in the fog of war and how narratives are built and destroyed in the aftermath of battle.