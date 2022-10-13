Prime Video’s forthcoming holiday action comedy Red One has added even more star power. Lucy Liu has joined Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, and Kiernan Shipka in the cast, per Deadline. Known for her roles in Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill, she’s certainly familiar with filming crowd-pleasing action sequences.

Red One is being directed Jake Kasdan, who previously worked with Johnson on both Jumanji movies. The script was written by Chris Morgan, who has penned seven installments in the Fast And The Furious franchise.

Per Deadline’s report, Red One is “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre” and “will stretch across multiple industries and businesses in the Amazon fold.” It is unclear what this will entail, but the possibilities are endless. Will Liu take over as the voice of Alexa? Is Evans going to make a cameo on The Boys? (Let’s be real, they’ll probably just slap a picture of The Rock on the shipping boxes or something.)

Advertisement

Holiday movies have moved far beyond Hallmark fare, with projects like Violent Night and Anna And The Apocalypse serving up action set pieces alongside the milk and cookies. Whatever angle Red One goes with, it seems like a ploy to put Evans in another memorable sweater.

Liu has focused more on TV in recent years, starring in Why Women Kill and seven seasons of Elementary. She was also featured in Set It Up, one of Netflix’s standout romantic comedies. Next up, she will appear as a voice actor in the animated Disney movie Strange World, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. In live-action , Liu will be the primary villain of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods alongside Helen Mirren; the DC sequel, also written by Morgan, was originally planned for release later this year but was pushed to March 2023.