Scooby Dooby-Doo, and Lucy-Liu are teaming up on this season of HBO Max’s Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? to hunt down more ghouls, monsters, and spooky creatures. Ahead of the third season premiere on October 1, IGN shared a few of the groovy (or “roovy”) cameos slated for the upcoming season.

Other animated guest appearances for this season include: pop icon Cher, The Goonies actor Sean Astin, Jessica Biel, Star Wars’ Billy Dee Williams, former NFL played Terry Bradshaw, Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, and hip-hop group Run DMC’s Reverend Run. The trailer also teased a couple of Hanna-Barbera crossover moments, including guest stars Blue Falcon and Dynomutt.

This is Cher’s second time entering the monster-ridden world of Scooby-Doo, as Sonny Bono and Cher starred in the 1972 The New Scooby-Doo Movies episode “The Secret Of Shark Island.” The long-running Hanna-Barbera mystery cartoon has a long history of bringing on special celebrity guests, such as Dick Van Dyke, Elvira, KISS, and so, so many more. Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? leans into this aspect of the the show’s legacy, with a fresh new guest every episode to help Mystery Inc. catch the bad guys.

The Scooby gang’s voice cast returns with Frank Weller as Fred and Scoobert “Scooby” Doo, Grey Griffin as Daphne, Kate Micucci as Velma, and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. Previous guest stars on Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? include Bill Nye the Science Guy, Barry Allen, George Takei, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves, Fargo’s Steve Buscemi, competitive eater Joey Chestnut, Mark Hamill, and the late Alex Trebek.

Along with the arrival of Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?, HBO Max is adding more than 20 Scooby-Doo movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment as well as the popular animated series, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! to their library for Scoobtober.