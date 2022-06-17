Early last week, Disney shared a first teaser trailer for the new animated film Strange World, featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal and a few strangers—or so we thought. Now, it’s been revealed the rest of the film’s cast includes Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, Gabrielle Union, and Jaboukie Young-White.





Strange World | Teaser Trailer | Walt Disney Animation Studios

“If you wanna back out, this is the time to do it,” Liu’s character says in the teaser.

“Really?” Gyllenhaal’s character Searcher responds.

“No! Messing with you. Come on, let’s make history!” Liu replies.

Strange World follows a multi-generational family of explorers, as they— predictably—venture through unknown lands. Quaid voices grandfather Jaeger Clade, with Young-White voicing the grandson, Ethan. Union is on the cast as Meridian, who’s married to Gyllenhaal’s Searcher. Finally, Liu voices Callisto Mal, the head of Avolonea.

Big Hero 6's Don Hall takes on the project as director, with a script written by co-director Qui Nguyen (Raya And The Last Dragon). Hall’s known for his work as a writer on other Disney projects such as Raya And The Last Dragon, Moana, Emperor’s New Groove, and Meet The Robinsons.

Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the full voice cast at its showcase at France’s Annecy Animation Festival. Per Variety, the studio also showcased three separate sequences from the film, including a scene with Young-White’s character showing interest in the same-sex heartthrob Diazo. In another, the family explores a cavern in a lime green submarine, where they consequently become separated after encountering a sting-ray like creature.

In the final scene, Searcher and their pet dog explore new surroundings, with the reportedly “crazy landscape looking like a coral refer painted bright pink.”

Strange World arrives in theaters of November 23.