Ludacris won't be disturbing tha peace at Kid Rock's country music fest after all The Atlanta rapper says that there was "a mix up" and he "wasn't supposed to be on there."

The so-called “abominable ho man” Ludacris won’t be playing Kid Rock’s upcoming “Rock The County” music festival, despite having been announced for the tour earlier this week. The celebration of 250 years of freedom features the White House’s Secretary of “Bawitdaba” Kid Rock and Patriot Mobile spokesperson Jason Aldean, as well as Blake Shelton, Creed, Hank Williams Jr., Uncle Kracker, Jelly Roll, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Until recently, Ludacris was set to join Nelly as a representative of the rap delegation at the event, but after receiving some online blowback, his reps say there was actually a “mix-up,” so get back, get back, you don’t know him like that. Speaking to Rolling Stone, his team said that Luda’s inclusion in the line-up was “a mix-up. Lines got crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”