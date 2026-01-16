Ludacris won't be disturbing tha peace at Kid Rock's country music fest after all

The Atlanta rapper says that there was "a mix up" and he "wasn't supposed to be on there."

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 16, 2026 | 6:39pm
(photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
The so-called “abominable ho man” Ludacris won’t be playing Kid Rock’s upcoming “Rock The County” music festival, despite having been announced for the tour earlier this week. The celebration of 250 years of freedom features the White House’s Secretary of “Bawitdaba” Kid Rock and Patriot Mobile spokesperson Jason Aldean, as well as Blake Shelton, Creed, Hank Williams Jr., Uncle Kracker, Jelly Roll, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Until recently, Ludacris was set to join Nelly as a representative of the rap delegation at the event, but after receiving some online blowback, his reps say there was actually a “mix-up,” so get back, get back, you don’t know him like that. Speaking to Rolling Stone, his team said that Luda’s inclusion in the line-up was “a mix-up. Lines got crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”

This will be Kid Rock’s second year headlining the festival. In a statement, he said it wasn’t “just a music festival; it’s a movement […] In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music, and the party of the year.” God-fearing patriot Kid Rock also called Joe Biden a “cocksucking motherfucker,” which is really big of him. The festival will run from May through September, playing eight massive shows in eight small towns, but Ludacris will not be visiting women in any of those area codes as part of the show. He will need to do that on his own time.

 
