Chucky, pack your bags. Annabelle, take your braids and go. There’s a new doll slayer in town, and between her high-tech programming and perfectly blown-out hair, she’s no haunted plaything to be trifled with. M3GAN, a new horror picture produced by genre veterans James Wan and Jason Blum, introduces an android bestie unlike all the resties with one of the most fun trailers in recent memory.

From director Gerard Johnstone and Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper, M3GAN follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a genius roboticist charged with caring for her young niece Cady (The Haunting Of Hill House’s Violet McGraw). Unsure how to approach supporting recently orphaned Cady, Gemma decides to set her up on a seemingly innocuous blind date with M3GAN, the latest prototype in a series of androids Gemma has been developing.

M3GAN - official trailer

M3GAN stands for Model Three Generative Android, but from the moment she arrives at Cady’s house in a trench coat and whips off her sunglasses, it’s clear M3GAN isn’t bound by anyone’s programming. At first, things are great—from TikTok dances to tearful talks, M3GAN and Cady couldn’t be getting along better. But by the time M3GAN (maybe) pushes a boy in front of a car, Cady and Gemma are in too deep—and M3GAN won’t turn off at Gemma’s command anymore. All they can do is watch her put that pinafore to work.

The balls-to-the-wall bonkers trailer sees M3GAN going to extreme lengths to protect her chosen BFF—and by god, having fun with it. Whether she’s crawling through the woods or performing an unforgettably menacing hallway dance routine, M3GAN can’t be bothered with anything that doesn’t involve slaying, literally and figuratively. Really, another influential modern Megan (of Thee Stallion persuasion) sums up M3GAN best: “Annabelle bitch your OVER.”

M3GAN arrives in theaters on January 13.