Updated: Taylor Swift's wedding venue reportedly keeps a list of guests' sexuality for some reason Already known for its sprawling panopticon, Madison Square Garden reportedly keeps a list of LGBTQIA celebrities and 400 others based on risk level.

Madison Square Garden, one of America’s most cherished privately run surveillance states, keeps a database of which celebrity Knicks fans and Taylor Swift’s wedding guests are LGBTQIA, as well as their “risk” level, according to a new report from Wired. In a statement to The A.V. Club, MSG wrote, “Wired’s reporting is inaccurate and false. MSG is pursuing legal remedies.”

Wired previously reported on the extent to which MSG surveils its patrons. The latest batch of docs released by the criminal hacking collective ShinyHunters revealed that MSG maintains a running database of “talent” hosted by the venue, rating them by “risk” level, to determine whether to give them free tickets. Even Knicks superfans and defenders of MSG’s obsessively paranoid owner James Dolan aren’t safe. Fat Joe, who called Dolan “Batman,” was labeled a “medium risk.” Unofficial star of the Knicks history-making championship run, Mariska Hargitay, is a “low risk.” Sonic The Hedgehog and Happy Endings star Adam Pally is “not to be hosted.” Five of Taylor Swift’s wedding guests were also evaluated by the Garden’s security. Never fear, Ice Spice, Michael Strahan, and Selena Gomez were all “low risk.”