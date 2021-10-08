Madonna’s had her fair share of acting roles, starring in Desperately Seeking Susan, A League Of Their Own, Evita, and Dick Tracy. But it turns out that she almost appeared in a major blockbuster: The Matrix.



On the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon brought up some “myths and rumors” about Madonna’s career, asking the pop legend to confirm whether any of them a re t rue. One of the “myths and rumors” was Madonna turning down the role of Catwoman (that went to Michelle Pfeiffer) and the lead role in Showgirls. She said she regrets turning down Catwoman, but not Showgirls ( for obvious reasons).

Advertisement

“I also turned down the role in The Matrix. I wanted to kill myself,” she admitted. “That’s like one of the best movies ever made.” She didn’t elaborate on which role it was ( our guess? Probably Trinity) or why she turned it down, but being unable to play the role still stings.



When Fallon joked that she’s Madonna, she doesn’t regret anything, she said, “A teeny, tiny part of me regrets that just one moment in my life.”

She also talked about being annoyed that people who want to write biopics about her are always men. She mentioned the biopic that Universal has in the works, saying that Universal initially sent her a script to see if she’d approve it, but she wasn’t happy with it. “I read it, and it was the most hideous, superficial crap I ever read, ” she explained. She also said that she found out a “total misogynist” (who she doesn’t name) was going to direct.

After threatening to protest “and make everybody’s life a misery if they go through with it,” she “threw down the gauntlet.” She convinced Universal that nobody’s more qualified to make a movie about Madonna than Madonna herself— so she’s writing and directing it.

