Splitsville trailer finds Dakota Johnson in another messy romantic entanglement The Materialists actor stars in Michael Angelo Covino's new comedy alongside Covino, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Marvin.

Dakota Johnson seems to love messy love triangles almost as much as she (at least claimed to) love limes. The Materialists actor has found herself in her second complicated love shape film of the year, although Splitsville‘s entanglement would be more accurately described as a love square or even, at times, a love hexagon. Perhaps even a love dodecahedron.

Before hitting play on the new trailer, ask yourself this: if your spouse asked for a divorce and admitted to multiple counts of infidelity, what would you do? If your answer is “get out of the car and sort of silently roll down a hill,” then Splitsville is probably for you.