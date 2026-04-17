Mandalorian And Grogu features a stop-motion sequence made with Phil Tippett's help
The VFX legend has returned for another trench run through the Star Wars galaxy, according to Jon Favreau.Screenshot: YouTube
Despite the lack of Star Wars movies in theaters these last six years, there doesn’t seem to be a ton of excitement for The Mandalorian And Grogu. The first Star Wars series was the first breakout hit on Disney+, and after decades of fandom infighting, most were initially happy with The Mandalorian and extremely happy with Baby Yoda. But after a successful first season, the show found itself in shakier ground, casting a deep-fake Luke Skywalker in season two while tumbling further down Dave Filoni’s lore rabbit hole, which not everyone appreciated. However, if anything is going to make the upcoming movie appealing to longtime fans, it’s this: Phil Tippett worked on an entirely stop-motion sequence for The Mandalorian And Grogu.
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