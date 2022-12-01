Lest anyone thought that Disney could go five minutes without sticking another Star Wars adventure on Disney+, The Mandalorian is making a comeback. Fresh off the conclusion of Andor, Lucasfilm announced that Mando and Baby Yoda will return to Disney+ on March 1, 2023.

It’s been a while since Luke Skywalker showed up and whisked the best part of the show away. While Skywalker’s deepfake performance has been memory-holed in the deepest, darkest annals of the Star Wars mythos, and no one will ever mention it again under penalty of death by Rancor, it’s relieving to find out that Baby Yoda isn’t gone forever. At least if the tweet from the verified Mandalorian account can be trusted—not that we can totally trust verified tweets these days.

Since The Mandalorian left us, Disney has launched numerous Star Wars spin-offs, including the direct Mando one, The Book Of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. And a s hard as it is to believe, both shows aired new episodes this year. It feels like a lifetime ago that people were complaining about the multi-colored Vespa speeders on Boba, especially compared to our Andor-gaga culture of today. Who knows what Star Wars opinions we’ll have by the time the new Mandalorian drops?

While we don’t know the exact plot of the new season, we were treated to a teaser trailer earlier this year. The central premise seems to be that Mando is deep Bantha poodoo (if we’re using that term correctly) over removing his helmet, and the Armorer strips him of his Manda lorian title. But it doesn’t matter much because our friends Babu Frick and Salacious Crumb are back. At the very least, we can all continue fawning over the adorable Baby Yoda, who has escaped Luke’s de-aged grasp and returned to us. We missed you, little guy.

