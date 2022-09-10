It’s been nearly two years, one Book Of Boba Fett, and a whole entire Gina Carano since we last got a proper look at The Mandalorian—at least, those of us who weren’t in attendance at the Star Wars Celebration back in May, when a teaser for the Disney+ show’s third season was revealed.

Well, now your friends can no longer lord their exclusive knowledge of what Carl Weathers is looking like these days over you, because it looks like that same trailer is now available online, after playing at Disney’s D23 event today.

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Teaser Trailer | Disney+

It’s a pretty action-packed offering, all things considered, even as it opens with The Armorer confirming that a) Mando’s a daddy now, and b) he’s not really a Mandalorian anymore, due to violating their culture’s strict hat policy. Beyond that, though, we get all sorts of shots of other Mandalorians in action, Grogu being cute, ships going pew-pew, a whole tree of Salacious B. Crumbs, Amy Sedaris, and, yes, Babu Frik. Whoo! It’s a pretty busy 2 minutes, is all we’re saying, even if it does cut out some time for an impromptu fireworks show for Mando’s little man right there at the end.

Advertisement

The release of the teaser was accompanied by a panel appearance from series co-star Giancarlo Esposito, a.k.a. the guy you probably most want saying incredibly nice things about your TV show in the most enthusiastic way possible. (Sadly, no footage of Esposito’s bad guy, Moff Gideon, in the trailer proper.)

Disney+ has yet to reveal a fixed release date for the third season of The Mandalorian; at this point, we’re currently aiming at a vague “2023" for our return to this particular corner of the galaxy.