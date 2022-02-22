Deep Water

Deep Water

Hulu March 18

Ben Affleck is living proof that you can be both a fabulously rich, famous movie star and a perennial underdog. Last year, he delivered one of the funniest performances of his career in The Last Duel, only to be ridiculed by those cheap-shot hacks at the Razzies. Now Affleck is back with this long-delayed adaptation of a Patricia Highsmith novel about the deadly games played by an unhappily married couple. His co-star? His ex Ana de Armas, who met Affleck on set three whole years ago. The tabloid factor gives Deep Water a rubberneck appeal, especially given its focus on a souring relationship. But we’re genuinely excited to see Affleck back in Gone Girl territory—especially under the supervision of Adrian Lyne, returning to the erotic thriller (and moviemaking in general) a full 20 years after the release of his last one, Unfaithful.

