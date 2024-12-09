Mariah Carey is back atop the Hot 100 for 6th consecutive Christmas “All I Want For Christmas Is You” dethroned Kendrick Lamar from the top of this week’s chart.

Another year, another record set by Mariah Carey. This afternoon, the artist returned to the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 with her perennial Christmas smash, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The track is her 19th to top the chart, and is the sixth consecutive year the song has reached the top spot—basically a given since Billboard changed its rules to account better for streaming in 2018.

We’ll see in the coming weeks whether Carey is able to maintain her position through the Christmas season. She has courted more competition as the years have passed, particularly from Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” which last year was able to dethrone the Queen Of Christmas briefly as the holiday approached. Lee made it to number two this week. Behind her, Wham!’s “Last Christmas”—which may get a further boost after Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter covered it in the latter’s new Netflix Christmas special—sits at number three, while Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” made it to number five. Wrapping up the holiday tunes in the top ten is “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives, which sits at ten.

After dominating the chart last week, Kendrick Lamar still holds a few spots despite the holiday influx. “TV Off” with Lefty Gunplay still sits at number four, while “Luther” with SZA and “Squabble Up”—last week’s number one—sit at six and seven, respectively. Shaboozey, who nearly broke Lil Nas X’s record for longest-running number one single (who beat—you guessed it—Mariah Carey for his) now sits at number eight, while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” is the final-non holiday song in the top ten at number nine.