Mark Zuckerberg thinks Meta isn't doing enough to cater to gambling addicts
Zuckerberg is reportedly pushing Meta designers to come up with a money-free betting alternative to prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket.Mark Zuckerberg, Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
We live in a golden age of online gambling, as sports betting sites recruit SNL stars to voice commercials they label as “content” while sinking their hooks into long-running game shows, and the rise of “prediction markets” allows betting to move out of arenas and stadiums and into exciting realms like “Will the United States invade other countries and capture their heads of state?” (That last one is currently the subject of a high-profile court case, after a U.S. Army soldier was accused of making more than $400,000 off of “predictions” fueled by his knowledge of plans for the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro earlier this year.) All of which has led Mark Zuckerberg, the frequently sidelined wallflower of Silicon Valley’s cadre of gormless tech bros, to ask, “Why not me?”