We don’t see Dr. Erik Selvig in the Marvel movies as often as we used to, so it’s time for someone else to replace Stellan Skarsgård as the new regular guy who always shows up but doesn’t have powers and rarely does anything exciting. Martin Freeman seems like the best candidate, since he clearly filled the Selvig-type role in Black Panther after making his debut as government stooge Everett K. Ross in Captain America: Civil War.

And now we know when we’ll get to see Ross show up and do nothing exciting again (that’s not totally fair, since he flew that ship in Black Panther and that was fun). Speaking with Radio Times, Freeman conceded that it’s probably “kosher information” that he’s going to appear in Disney+’s upcoming Secret Invasion series, with Samuel L. Jackson (who is returning as Nick Fury) having already let it slip that Freeman and Don Cheadle would be joining him on the show.

“In order not to embarrass Samuel, I will say… I’m not gonna say he’s got that totally wrong and he’s thinking of Sam Rockwell,” Freeman told Radio Times. “So yes, I may very well be [appearing.]” (The look a little similar, sure, but Sam Rockwell is certainly a pull for Freeman. Is Justin Hammer still in prison?)

Advertisement

Secret Invasion, like the comics arc it’s named after, will presumably be about a cadre of Skrulls (the green shape-changing aliens from Captain Marvel) secretly invading their way into high-level government and superhero positions. Emilia Clarke will be there, possibly as Skrull leader Queen Veranke, and we’ve known since Spider-Man: Far From Home that the versions of Nick Fury and Maria Hill running around on Earth are Skrulls in disguise, but Freeman’s Everett Ross seems like a prime candidate for someone who has actually been a Skrull this whole time.

That being said, the Skrulls are almost always bad guys in the comics, and they certainly were in Secret Invasion, but they all seem to be good guys in the MCU. What’s the harm in letting a few of them take over high-level positions in the government and superhero communities?