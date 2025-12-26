Read this: Martin Scorsese remembers his friend Rob Reiner
"Right away, I loved hanging out with Rob. We had a natural affinity for each other," writes Scorsese of his 50-plus year friendship with Reiner.Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In the nearly two weeks since the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, the late director has been remembered and eulogized by those who worked with him and those who called him a friend. Martin Scorsese joined the chorus this week, penning an essay that The New York Times published yesterday. Titled simply “Rob Reiner Was My Friend,” the Wolf Of Wall Street director recalls meeting Reiner more than 50 years ago and how their relationship progressed through the decades.