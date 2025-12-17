Larry David, Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Albert Brooks, more pen letter remembering Rob Reiner
"Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller. There is no other director who has his range," the late director's friends write.Screenshot: 60 Minutes/YouTube
The world continues to grapple with the untimely deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Much of the information we’ve learned since Sunday night has only reinforced the tragic nature of their deaths, but there has also been an outpouring of love and admiration from people who worked with and knew the couple. Jerry Seinfeld wrote that Reiner “saw something no one else could” when he was trying to get Seinfeld off the ground and that he “saved us from cancellation.” Kathy Bates, who starred in and won an Oscar for Reiner’s Misery, remembered him to NBC News as a “brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist.”
Last night, several of Reiner’s friends shared a joint letter with the Associated Press (via The Guardian) wherein they also remembered his character and artistic talent. Billy and Janice Crystal, Albert and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan Zweibel and his wife Robin, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and his husband, Lou Mirabal; Barry and Diana Levinson, and former US ambassador to Spain James Costos and his partner, Michael Smith were the signers of the letter, which remembers Reiner as “a master story teller.”