Marvel will return to Hall H this year 

After taking last year off, Comic-Con's Hall H will again welcome Marvel to bask in the glory of its base. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 20, 2026 | 10:32pm
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
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Marvel will return to Hall H this year 

After years of what’s become an on-again-off-again relationship with Comic-Con, Marvel has decided that it’s probably best to show up and plug Avengers: Doomsday. Per The Wrap, Marvel will be returning to Hall H to do just that, booking its usual Saturday night spot at San Diego Comic-Con this year. The company skipped last year, and perhaps it shouldn’t have, considering all three releases—Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four: First Steps—were moderate to severe disappointments. Nevertheless, this is a make-or-break year for the studio, and Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day have to be successful, which means Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr., and the Russos better shake some hands and kiss some babies at Comic-Con. 

Over the last decade, Comic-Con’s importance has been diminished by the lack of big names. Between COVID and the strikes, companies like Marvel and DC began taking a pass on facetime with their most diehard audience. DC attempted its own online fan event, DC FanDome, which was phased out as in-person events started back up in 2022. Meanwhile, Disney began investing heavily in its proprietary fan meet-ups, like D23 and Star Wars Celebration. To that end, Marvel will also have a heavy presence at D23 this year. However, Star Wars Celebration 2026 has yet to be announced, but tickets to Celebration 2027 go on sale next month. All’s to say, Marvel has skipped numerous times in the past, and it doing so is never all too surprising anymore. But it would be a little foolish to skip this one. 

 
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