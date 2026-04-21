Marvel will return to Hall H this year After taking last year off, Comic-Con's Hall H will again welcome Marvel to bask in the glory of its base.

After years of what’s become an on-again-off-again relationship with Comic-Con, Marvel has decided that it’s probably best to show up and plug Avengers: Doomsday. Per The Wrap, Marvel will be returning to Hall H to do just that, booking its usual Saturday night spot at San Diego Comic-Con this year. The company skipped last year, and perhaps it shouldn’t have, considering all three releases—Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four: First Steps—were moderate to severe disappointments. Nevertheless, this is a make-or-break year for the studio, and Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day have to be successful, which means Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr., and the Russos better shake some hands and kiss some babies at Comic-Con.