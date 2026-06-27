Marvel promises third season of X-Men '97 will go a lot smoother than the second
After a two-year gap—and massive behind-the-scenes turmoil—Marvel promises it's now aiming at an annual schedule for the X-Men animated revival.X-Men '97 Season 2, Screenshot: YouTube
It can be difficult, when analyzing the wide, varied, and very human world of pop culture, not to see subtext where there isn’t any. Take, for instance, recent comments made by producers on Disney+ animated series X-Men ’97, who’ve promised that the critically heralded cartoon won’t be repeating the two-year gap between its first and second seasons when its third one allegedly comes along next year. Executive producer Larry Houston—who worked on the original Fox animated series that the new show serves as a continuation of—told The Direct this week that, “Luckily, the production problems won’t occur again. There was a huge gap of time between [season] one and two. They’ve learned their lessons, so with [seasons] three and four, that won’t happen again… That was a one-off.” Marvel animation head Brad Winderbaum has made similar statements, expressing his belief that both a third and a fourth season of the series will arrive annually, free of any earlier production mishaps.