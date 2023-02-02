Marvel is publishing Ant-Man’s memoir as an actual book

You’ve heard of comic books, and movies based on comic books, but what about regular books based on movies based on comic books? Well, it’s happening! Apparently, there’s a plot point in the upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania where Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man writes a memoir called Look Out For The Little Guy, and now Marvel Studios is putting it out as a real book. It’s got a cover and a spine and an ISBN number and everything.

Paul Rudd—as himself, not as Scott Lang—promoted the book in a video that Marvel shared on Twitter today, stopping just short of saying whether or not the book will change your and confusingly operating under the premise that he exists in the Marvel Universe and that Scott Lang just happens to look a lot like him. So… whatever. The point is: It’s a real book that you can really read, letting you imagine what it’s like to exist in the MCU and read a book that they would read in the world of the movies. Granted, you’ll have to suppress any concerns you may have about the giant space-god that rose up out of the ocean and is now just sitting there, but as long as you never mention it, you’ll be fine. That’s exactly what the people in the movies are doing.

The catch to this fun tie-in product is that the book won’t be released for a long time. Quantumania comes out in theaters on February 17, but the book won’t be in stores until September. Maybe it should be promoting the eventual DVD release instead? Either way, you can pre-order the book (which is 256 pages long, so that’s nothing to turn your nose up at in terms of book length) at this link.