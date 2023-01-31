February film preview: an ant, a wasp, and two bears walk into a theater...

80 For Brady (In theaters, February 3)

80 FOR BRADY | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

Want to feel old? Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are now in their 80s, Rita Moreno is 91, and Sally Field’s the baby of this group at a spry 76. For the purposes of the semi-rhyming title, however, they average out as all octogenarians. Inspired by a true story—and probably The Golden Girls—80 For Brady focuses on these senior superfans of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots who journey to the 2017 Super Bowl hoping to meet Tom Brady ... and fail to realize that they can’t just walk up to the box office and buy tickets. The movie also boasts a bevy of cameos from football stars, as well as Guy Fieri, and a soundtrack with iconic female vocalists, who are merely in their 60s and 70s: Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Belinda Carlisle, Gloria Estefan, and Cyndi Lauper. Kyle Marvin makes his feature directorial debut having previously cowritten and costarred in the Sony Pictures Classics comedy The Climb, a well-reviewed Cannes 2019 entry about the troubled friendship between two male cyclists. Bonds should be considerably sweeter in this wanna-be crowd pleaser.