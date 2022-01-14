If you’ve noticed an uptick in pictures of crescent-shaped projectiles and Oscar Isaac looking perplexed on the internet, it can only mean one thing: Moon Knight fever is upon us at last.

Yes, the internet has gone plum wild for Marvel’s most beloved fifth-tier vigilante, a character with a backstory so simple and iconic that we feel a little silly printing it here: Marc Spector is a former CIA mercenary betrayed by a comrade, who leaves him to die in an ancient Egyptian temple where he’s revived by the god Khonshu; Spector then decides to fight crime, aided by a few allies and also by the various personalities manifested by his dissociative identity disorder, including a tough-as-nails cabbie. Sometimes he has powers!

Anyway: We bring this up, not just because we’re always thinking about our man Moon Knight, but because there are rumors circulating online today that Disney+ has set a premiere date for its TV adaptation of the character, starring Isaac as Spector: March 30.

That’s fairly soon, given that we still know precious little about the series, aside from Isaac’s involvement. (He also serves as executive producer.) The series will presumably feature some version of the character’s origin story; it’s also set to co-star May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke, the latter playing a character whose portrayal Hawke has said was based on David Koresh. Fun!

It’s worth noting that this “March 30" release date is percolating up from some pretty murky parts of the superhero movie media ecosystem; Disney itself has yet to issue any kind of formal announcement about when the series might air. All we’ve gotten so far is a bit of teaser footage that leaked out of the company’s Disney+ Day last November, showing Isaac looking pretty confused about this whole “beating up bad guys for fun and profit” thing.