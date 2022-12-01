Fox’s The Masked Singer is somehow still on and still popular, having settled into the kind of bizarre reality show groove that has allowed it to air eight seasons and over 100 episodes since early 2019 despite the fact that two of the main stars on its panel of judges are Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy (if the two of them can find such consistent work, maybe the American dream is real?!). The show just wrapped up its most recent season last night, and as is always the case, the winner was… someone who is an established famous singer! (Though comedian Nikki Glaser came in third place, so that’s a victory for people who aren’t professional singers.)

We’re about to spoil it, obviously, so you shouldn’t be reading this if you don’t want to know who won.

The winner: Broadway performer and former Glee star Amber Riley, whose character on the show was “The Harp.” She defeated all of Wilson Phillips in the finale, with Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips collectively dressed as “The Lambs.” Entertainment Weekly has the details on how it all went down, noting that Thicke and fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger were the only ones to correctly predict that the members of Wilson Phillips were under the Lamb masks after they sang “I’m Every Woman” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Scherzinger also correctly predicted that Riley was under the Harp mask, but it was apparently pretty clear that that was who it was, and EW also notes that Riley “dominated the first third of the season,” so nobody else seemed to have much of a chance.

There’s always next season, celebrities who aren’t already famous for being singers! And according to Fox’s grueling Masked Singer schedule, season nine should be starting… in about five minutes. Get out onstage, C-list famous people who need to repair your image after saying or doing something horrific! This is the show for you! Maybe you can even be one of the judges?

