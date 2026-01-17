Matt Damon says Netflix asks creators to repeat the plot "three or four times" for people on their phones
Damon, currently on the press tour for The Rip, says the streamer also told him to stick a big action sequence in the movie's first 5 minutes so people "stay tuned in."Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Netflix's The Rip, Photo: Claire Folger/Netflix © 2025.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are currently on the press tour for their new Netflix cop drama The Rip, an itinerary that included a beefy two-and-a-half-hour stop this past Friday on The Joe Rogan Experience. For those capable of filtering out the Rogan of it all—there is a lot of talk about how big and strong various UFC fighters look and are—it’s a rare opportunity to watch the two friends and co-producers let loose with each other in an extended, mostly informal setting, shooting the shit about making movies, the encroaching nature of AI, and generally just running their mouths. (Sometimes to irritating effect, as when Damon suggests that “being canceled” is so bad that the people in question “would’ve preferred to go to jail for 18 months.”) And sometimes in more interesting ways—as when Damon let slip some info, and maybe a little frustration, about Netflix’s suggested approach to movie making.