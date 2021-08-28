Matthew Mindler has died. Formerly a child actor, who was best known for his co-starring role in the 201 1 film Our Idiot Brother, Mindler had previously been reported missing at Millersville University in Pennsylvania . According to TMZ, Mindler was 19.

The president of the university issued a letter to students today, announcing that the body of Mindler, who was in his first year at the college, had been found in a location near the campus . He had previously been reported missing on Wednesday , after last being seen on Tuesday night . No information about his death has been released to the public.

Mindler acted from 2009 to 2016, with his first credit coming with a small part on an episode of As The World Turns. Mindler’s most prominent role was in the Paul Rudd comedy Our Idiot Brother, where he played the son of Emily Mortimer’s character, who bonds with his laid-back uncle when he comes to live with the family . His most recent credit was in a pilot for Nasim Pedrad’s Chad, which eventually went to series at TBS, that was filmed in 2016.