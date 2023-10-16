Matthew Vaughn is working on that King’s Man sequel about Hitler

Matthew Vaughn’s 2021 Kingsman prequel The King’s Man took place during World War I, using a wacky garbage bag full of historical figures to show that the Kingsman secret agent organization had had a hand in all sorts of major events around the world—while making it explicitly clear that the film had nothing to say about those major events or the people involved in them, and that they were basically just action figures getting throw together like in any other comic book movie. And if the first two hours of the movie didn’t make that clear, its post-credits sequence made it much more obvious with the introduction of a new, Thanos-like mega-villain named Adolf Hitler.

It was the kind of reveal that is very funny on paper, and there’s really not a huge difference between saying “one of the big villains here is Rasputin” and “one of the big villains here is Hitler,” but there… is a difference. And one that seems so obvious that it seemed somewhat unlikely—if only from a common sense standpoint—that Vaughn would ever get a chance to make good on that tease.

But we should apparently never doubt Matthew Vaughn or the Kingsman movies, because he says he’s at least working on a follow-up to The King’s Man. Apparently called The Traitor King, Vaughn told Collider at New York Comic Con that it will be all about “the rise of Hitler” and how Hitler was “basically” supported by the English aristocracy at first because everyone was so worried about communism that they missed the rise of fascism.

Again: That sounds interesting on paper! But these movies tend to be very, you know, irreverent (the villain in The King’s Man wanted to destabilize all of the world’s governments exclusively in the name of Scottish independence, which isn’t really funny but is satirical), and it’s hard to imagine how that would work.