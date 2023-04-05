The cast of Ti West's MaXXXine just eXXXpanded

By this point, anyone with access to an internet connection has caught wind of Mia Goth’s rising “staaaaarrr,” and the exuberant possibilities of her continued collaboration with Ti West. 2022 's X introduced viewers to the duo, while the same year’s Pearl cemented their vision within the changing landscape of horror.

All that attention means the series’ upcoming purported conclusion, MaXXXine, has big shoes to fill—and a new, jumbo casting announcement indicates Goth and West are prepared to fill them. A24 shared today that Mia Goth will be joined in MaXXXine by a host of familiar faces, including Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Bobby Cannavale , Giancarlo Esposito, Michelle Monaghan, and Lily Collins. Musicians Moses Sumney and Halsey were also confirmed to the cast.

Advertisement

First announced back in September 2022— before Pearl even hit theaters—MaXXXine follows the titular heroine (Goth) as she navigates Los Angeles circa 1985. A deliciously vague and grainy first teaser for the film hovered over the word “MaXXXine” replacing the blocky white letters of the iconic Hollywood sign. (If MaXXXine focuses on the slippery slope of ‘80s celebrity as much as it appears to, Bacon especially has his work cut out for him.)

Although the best release details MaXXXine can offer remain “coming soon,” Goth has already teased that the film is “going [to] be the best movie” of the series, and also boasts “the best script of the three by far.”

G/O Media may get a commission 36% Off Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming time

This little device plugs into your TV, and acts as a hub for nearly every streaming service out there, making them easy to access, and can even be controlled with the Alexa Voice Remote. Buy for $35 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point,” Goth told Variety back in January. “So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.” If Goth’s word is good, this conclusion should be well worth the wait. Someone reserve Martin Scorsese some opening-night tickets, stat!