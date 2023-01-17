Mia Goth promises that MaXXXine will be even better than X or Pearl

It’s not often that a new horror franchise blasts into the mainstream with as much force as Ti West’s X trilogy, which is set to wrap up with the ‘80s-inspired MaXXXine later this year from A24. But for all of the accolades afforded to ‘70s slasher X and its technicolor prequel Pearl (even from famously tough critic Martin Scorsese), it seems the best is yet to come.



That is, at least, according to Mia Goth, who plays the titular character as well as both Pearl’s old and young versions. When asked if there was anything she could reveal about the upcoming film in a recent Variety interview, the actor responded as follows:

It’s the best script of the three by far. It’s going [to] be the best movie of the three. We’re all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we’re working on together and everyone’s coming back together, so it’s bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we’re all so excited. It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.

Advertisement

Goth also spoke about seeing Pearl, which she co-wrote with Ti West, become such a major staple of 2022's cultural landscape. “It’s really wild to witness. I’ve never been a part of something that’s resonated with people as much as Pearl and X,” she said. “It doesn’t feel real in many ways, and it’s bizarre but amazing. It’s so exciting and such a gift.”

MaXXXine has not gotten an official release date yet, but Goth said that she is currently “in prep with the script, doing my homework, [and] getting everything ready,” for filming to start. Once that happens? “Then you let it all go... and just hope that some magic comes from it,” she said.