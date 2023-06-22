Even on Stranger Things, a show with one foot planted so firmly in an immersive ‘80s sci-fi world it has become one of the most expensive television series ever, romance is still a driving plot force. (E ven Vecna can’t mess with middle school hormones. ) But despite the centrality of crushing, dating, and breaking up on the Netflix crown jewel, series breakout Maya Hawke isn’t completely sold, at least not when it comes to the romantic aspects of her character Robin’s story arc.

Stranger Things season 4 proved to be a chastely crush-heavy one for Robin, who is revealed to be heavily crushing on Hawkins High band clarinetist Vickie (Amybeth McNulty). Although Vickie has an ex-boyfriend, Robin starts to believe she has a chance with Vickie after Vickie returns Fast Times At Ridgemont High to Robin’s video store, paused on Phoebe Cates’ infamous red bikini scene. The season leaves the duo making peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches side by side



When asked recently whether or not she hopes Robin and Vickie are officially an item, Hawke admits she’s not exactly sure.



“I don’t know. I feel mixed about it,” Hawke tells Yahoo Entertainment of Robin’s romantic arc in a new interview. “I feel that it’s both a great thing, but I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence.”

As Hawke explains, the semi-platonic relationship Stranger Things has carefully cultivated between Robin and Steve (Joe Keery) is one she really wants to see get its due on screen.

“That friendship with Steve is so special,” Hawke continues. “And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime.”