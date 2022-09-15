Maya Hawke’s not afraid to die—at least in the Stranger Things universe. As the Netflix series rolls into its fifth and final season, theories concerning which characters will face their death in the series’ closing run are beginning to crop up, and Hawke has offered Robin Buckley up as tribute.

“It’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” Hawke tells Rolling Stone. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

It all depends on the Duffer Brothers, though. The Stranger Things creators have a tendency to shy away from core character deaths, as seen with Hopper and Sadie Sink’s Max in season four. Series stars Millie Bobby Brown calls the duo “sensitive Sallies,” but Hawke says this restraint comes from a love of the cast.

“I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors,” Hawke says. “The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them.”

She adds, “I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

However, if Robin does not perish in the final season, Hawke says she’d be very interested in leading a spin-off—as long as Joe Keery as heartthrob Steve Harrington is involved.

“Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” she says. “He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”

A Robin-Steve spin-off is not out of the realm of possibility, especially as the series producers gear up to build out the “Stranger Things Cinematic Universe.”

“Yes, we are building out the STCU,” Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy recently told Variety. “Now that I’m spending time with [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe. So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.”

While the first extension of Stranger Things will likely not involve a member of the core cast, there’s no telling where the Duffers’ storytelling will take them.