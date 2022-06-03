Maya Rudolph stars in Loot as the wealthy Molly Novak, whose fabulous life gets turned upside down when her husband John (Adam Scott) leaves her for a younger woman after 20 years of marriage. After the requisite post-breakup crying and eating candy session, she discovers that she has a long-neglected charitable foundation, which seems like the perfect way to use her $87 billion divorce settlement.



The 1o-episode Apple TV+ comedy follows Molly as she navigates the single life with the help of her assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) and the foundation’s team, played by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, and Nat Faxon. The new trailer for the series shows her searching for an identity that has nothing to do with John–and maybe even a rebound. (Funches’ character is voting for a Hemsworth.)

Loot was co-created, written, and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Rudolph previously starred in Yang’s afterlife romance series Forever alongside Fred Armisen. Yang was also a longtime writer and producer on Parks And Recreation and made his directorial feature debut with 2020's Tigertail.

More recently, Rudolph was heard reprising her Big Mouth role Connie on the spin- off Human Resources. She’ll also be back as Aunt Cass i n the new Big Hero 6 followup Baymax! on Disney+ later this month.

Scott has already starred in another Apple TV+ series this year, earning raves for his nuanced performance in Severance as a widower who turns off his grief with a brain implant. However, his Loot character promises to be another memorable slimeball role for the actor, following his turns in projects like Step Brothers and The Good Place.

It’s a big month for Kim Booster. Besides Loot, the fast-rising comedian wrote and starred in the modern Pride And Prejudice adaptation Fire Island, available on Hulu today, and has the Netflix standup special Psychosexual coming up on June 21.

The first three episodes of Loot will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 24, followed by weekly installments.