Summer is starting off on a strong note when it comes to TV premieres. In June, Marvel shines the spotlight on its newest offering, Ms. Marvel. But it’s not the only superhero drama to grace our screens. Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys finally returns for its third season, with Jensen Ackles signing on as Soldier Boy. But how will he fare opposite Antony Starr’s scene-stealing Homelander? We’ll find out soon enough. Read on for the best bets in June TV, including romantic coming-of-age dramas, a Maya Rudolph-led workplace comedy (about damn time), Netflix’s queer vampire series, and more.
This Is Going To Hurt (AMC+): Premieres June 2
Created by Adam Kay, This Is Going To Hurt is based on his memoir of the same name. Ben Whishaw plays a doctor named, yes, Adam Kay, who is overwhelmed by his work. Set in 2006 in London, a group of junior doctors face tremendous pressure in an OB-GYN department. They’re not senior enough to get perks yet, but they do get stressed out by 97-hour weeks, life-and-death decisions, and deplorable pay scales. The show will also explore the personal lives of Adam and his colleagues. That’s probably going to be the juiciest part of the show, if Grey’s Anatomy and ER have taught us anything. Ambika Mod, Michele Austin, and Dame Harriet Walter round out the ensemble. [Saloni Gajjar]
Irma Vep (HBO): Premieres June 6
Olivier Assayas’ 1996 French film starring Maggie Cheung gets the miniseries treatment on HBO. The six-part drama is led by Alicia Vikander, who plays an American actor named Mira. Trying to shake off recent tabloid scandals after a breakup and looking to change the direction of her career, Mira travels to France to star in a film called Irma Vep. Set against the backdrop of a thriller itself, she struggles to make a distinction between herself and the character she is portraying onscreen. Things are about to get really meta. Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Tom Sturridge, and Fala Chen co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]
Ms. Marvel (Disney+): Premieres June 8
Marvel’s Phase Four expansion continues with the arrival of Ms. Marvel, the MCU’s newest—and first South Asian—superhero. Sixteen-year-old Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is obsessed with The Avengers but mainly Captain Marvel (played in the films by Brie Larson). She struggles to fit in at school, and her life is only about to get tougher once Kamala discovers she has powers of her own. Much has been discussed about how some of Ms. Marvel’s abilities have been tweaked from the comic, but let’s see how they actually impact the show. The series creator is Bisha K. Ali, and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah lead the directing team. [Saloni Gajjar]
Queer As Folk (Peacock): Premieres June 9
Queer As Folk arrives just in time for Pride Month. The Peacock series is based on the original British drama of the same name from creator Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who, It’s A Sin). It follows a group of queer friends living, working, and loving in the vibrant city of New Orleans when their lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell lead the cast, with O’Connell performing triple duty as actor, writer, and co-executive producer. Queer As Folk is the second American adaptation of the late-’90s British series. [Shanicka Anderson]
First Kill (Netflix): Premieres June 10
Netflix crafts its own vampire love story with First Kill. Based on the short story by V.E. Schwab, the show stars Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook as Calliope Burns and Juliette Fairmont, respectively. Juliette descends from a powerful lineage of vampires, while Calliope’s family lives and breathes for killing monsters. Both young girls attend Lancaster Academy in Savannah, Georgia, where they’ve been tasked with tracking down their first kill. But that won’t stop them from falling in love. (Aww.) The series’ cast also features Jonas Dylan Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Gracie Dzienny, Will Swenson, Jason R. Moore, and Aubin Wise. [Gabrielle Sanchez]
Dark Winds (AMC): Premieres June 12
Created by Graham Roland, Dark Winds is a psychological thriller based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series. Set on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation in 1971, Tribal Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigate a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. Soon enough, the two men are forced to face the trauma of their own pasts to search for clues and solve the case. The show’s writers’ room is mostly comprised of Native Americans, and George R.R. Martin is one of the co-producers. The cast includes Rainn Wilson, Noah Emmerich, Deanna Allison, and Jessica Matten. [Saloni Gajjar]
Becoming Elizabeth (Starz): Premieres June 12
Oh, you thought you were done with stories about Queen Elizabeth? (As if pop culture will ever let you forget.) Anya Reiss’ period drama stars Alicia Von Rittberg as Queen Elizabeth I, but as an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the politics of the British court. The death of King Henry VIII sees his 9-year-old son Edward (Oliver Zetterström) take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward, and their sister Mary (Romola Garai) turn into pawns in a game for control of the country. [Saloni Gajjar]
God’s Favorite Idiot (Netflix): Premieres June 15
Like it or not, Ben Falcone is back with a brand new comedy called God’s Favorite Idiot, which he created and stars in. Obviously, his wife Melissa McCarthy stars alongside him. (Please free her from doing your projects, Ben!) After getting struck by lightning from an unusually angelic cloud, Clark (Falcone) suddenly has the ability to glow. His coworkers, including his girlfriend Amily (McCarthy), now believe these events may be related to god. It turns out they’re right. An angel tasks Clark with the mission of preventing the apocalypse from happening. Leslie Bibb, Yanic Truesdale, Kevin Dunn, and Usman Ally also star. [Saloni Gajjar]
The Old Man (FX): Premieres June 16
There have been far, far too many movies at this point that are basically “famous actor is John Wick,” but we have yet to see too many TV shows that are basically “famous actor is John Wick.” Enter: The Old Man. It stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA operative who had been living off the grid until a mysterious assassin shows up to take him out, prompting him to go on the run while fighting back against the people intent on ruining his peaceful retirement. John Lithgow seems to be one of those people, an FBI big shot tasked with bringing Bridges in because of the secret past they share. Also, unlike John Wick, the Old Man has two dogs. The series also stars Amy Brenneman, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Alia Shawkat. [Sam Barsanti]
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video): Premieres June 17
First things first: Yes, that is Taylor Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” elevating the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty. Created by Jenny Han (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) and based on her trilogy of books of the same name, the show centers on a teen named Belly (Lola Tung). On an annual summer vacation to her family’s beach house, Belly reunites with her friends, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Conrad (Christopher Briney). And before you know it, Belly finds herself in a love triangle with latter two. [Saloni Gajjar]
The Lake (Prime Video): Premieres June 17
In this Canadian comedy, Justin (Orphan Black’s Jordan Gavaris) returns from living abroad after a breakup with his longterm partner. He hopes to finally reconnect with the biological daughter, Billie (Madison Shamoun), he gave up for adoption when he was just a teen. However, his plans to create new memories with Billie at the idyllic lake from his childhood go awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his picture-perfect stepsister, Maisy-May (Julia Stiles, always a welcome face onscreen). [Saloni Gajjar]
The Bear (FX on Hulu): Premieres June 23
Created by Christopher Storer, this heartfelt comedy heavily revolves around food, so it’s already scoring points. Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) is a young chef from the fine-dining world who returns home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. It’s called—wait for it—The Original Beef Of Chicagoland. Carmy struggles to balance the soul-crushing realities of running a small business, especially since it’s worlds apart from his past experiences. To top it all off, he has to manage the kitchen staff and tough familial relationships after the death of his brother. The cast also includes Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, and Ebon-Moss Bachrach. [Saloni Gajjar]
Loot (Apple TV+): Premieres June 24
Who would ever say no to more Maya Rudolph, especially when she’s about to share the screen with breakout stars MJ Rodriguez (Pose) and Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)? Rudolph plays billionaire Molly Novak, whose husband of 20 years betrays her. She spirals publicly and becomes total tabloid fodder. In order to reclaim her life and stop the bad press, she starts working with Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who runs Molly’s charity foundation. With the help of her devoted assistant, her mild-mannered accountant, and her optimistic cousin, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The workplace comedy was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, with Nat Faxon and Ron Funches among the cast. [Saloni Gajjar]
Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area (Netflix): Premieres June 24
O partigiano, portami via, o bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao… Yes, Netflix’s international hit Money Heist is coming back, but in true Money Heist fashion, there are some twists this time around. For starters, it’s a remake of the original Spanish series, but it’s now set in a world where North and South Korea are on the verge of reunifying—and printing a brand new currency in the process. This opens the door for a thief with a revolution on the brain to step in and teach a lesson to those in power. Said lesson includes stealing with help from a ragtag group of fellow thieves. Yoo Ji-tae is playing The Professor, Jeon Jong-seo is playing Tokyo, Park Hae-soo is playing Berlin, and Kim Ji-hoon is playing Denver (hopefully he auditioned with an irritating laugh as a nod to the original show). [Sam Barsanti]
Chloe (Prime Video): Premieres June 24
Alice Seabright’s six-part psychological thriller will air in the U.S. on Prime Video. The Crown’s Erin Doherty plays Becky Green, a quiet twentysomething who suffers from paranoia and low self-esteem. She frequently compares herself with and stalks the Instagram picture-perfect life of Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert), a local counselor’s wife. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky discovers she called her twice just before her death. She assumes a new identity and infiltrates Chloe’s group of friends, mainly buddying up with Livia (Pippa Bennett-Warner) to discover what was going on in her life. Soon, Becky begins enjoying her exciting new alter-ego to an extent that it threatens her mission. [Saloni Gajjar]
Moonhaven (AMC): Premieres June 30
One-hundred years in the future, an accused criminal gets stranded on a utopian lunar colony that may or may not hold the secret to solving various problems that are about to render the Earth uninhabitable. Of course, there’s a moon conspiracy and moon crimes going on that might end up ruining things for everybody anyway. Luckily, there’s a pretty good cast up there that can hopefully keep our species from dying out: Moonhaven stars Dominic Monaghan, Joe Manganiello, Emma McDonald, Hoji Fortuna, Chloe Harris, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Kadeem Hardison, and Yazzmin Newell. [Sam Barsanti]
TV shows returning in June 2022
The Orville: New Horizons season three (06/02)
The Boys season-three premiere; Physical season two premiere; P-Valley season two premiere (06/03)
Roswell: New Mexico season four premiere (06/06)
All Rise season two premiere (06/07)
For All Mankind season three premiere; Peaky Blinders season six; Fairfax season two (06/10)
Evil season three premiere (06/12)
Love, Victor season three (06/15)
Rutherford Falls season two (06/16)
Animal Kingdom season six; Flatbush Misdemeanors season two premiere (06/19)
The Umbrella Academy season three (06/22)
Westworld season four premiere (06/26)
Only Murders In The Building season two premiere (06/28)
