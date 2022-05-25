The Old Man (FX): Premieres June 16

There have been far, far too many movies at this point that are basically “famous actor is John Wick,” but we have yet to see too many TV shows that are basically “famous actor is John Wick.” Enter: The Old Man. It stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA operative who had been living off the grid until a mysterious assassin shows up to take him out, prompting him to go on the run while fighting back against the people intent on ruining his peaceful retirement. John Lithgow seems to be one of those people, an FBI big shot tasked with bringing Bridges in because of the secret past they share. Also, unlike John Wick, the Old Man has two dogs. The series also stars Amy Brenneman, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Alia Shawkat. [Sam Barsanti]