Mayfair Witches is brewing a second season at AMC

The Anne Rice cinematic universe is growing again: AMC’s Mayfair Witches has been picked up for a second season. Production is expected to kick off later this year in New Orleans, per the network.

“We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview [With The Vampire], and can’t wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, says. “In a business in which ‘nobody knows anything,’ we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come.”



Based on Rice’s Lives Of The Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who also happens to be the heir to a long line of witches. As she digs deeper into her history and learns more about her newfound powers, Rowan must prepare to face off against an evil spirit her family has been beheld to for generations.

Advertisement

Despite some middling reviews, Mayfair Witches drew a significant audience, and its inaugural season was the most-watched season of any AMC series, ever. Mayfair Witches is also AMC’s No. 1 new season premiere, a title it took from Interview With The Vampire.

“The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice’s work,” said Mark Johnson, who oversees AMC’s entire Anne Rice universe. “The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we’ve already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come.”

G/O Media may get a commission Rock on Sock Affairs Officially-licensed socks

Sock Affairs wants you to enrobe your feet in their officially licensed socks with art from Pink Floyd and AC/DC records. Buy at Sock Affairs Advertisement

In addition to Daddario, Mayfair Witches also stars Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. The season finale of the series is set to air on February 23 this year.

“Anne Rice’s ‘Lives Of The Mayfair Witches’ is a sumptuous epic tale that we’ve only begun to explore,” the series’ showrunner and EP Esta Spalding shares of the renewal. “I’m so grateful to the fans and viewers of the show who’ve given us the chance to continue telling this story.”