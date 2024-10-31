Something is very wrong in Mayfair Witches season 2 trailer The second season of this Anne Rice adaptation premieres on January 5.

Happy Halloween! Even if you marked the occasion, as many did, last weekend, there’s at least one more surprise in store today for Anne Rice fans: AMC just dropped the trailer for the second season of Mayfair Witches.

“Something is very wrong,” Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) says near the top of the clip. She’s right, of course; it turns out she has unknowingly given birth to a demon in the form of Lasher (Jack Huston). He’s hunting Mayfair women, and it’s up to Rowan to stop him. The rest of the trailer doesn’t offer a ton of information in the way of plot, but cycles through a series of rapid-fire shots: jump scares, running through the woods and up the stairs, some Eyes Wide Shut-style masks sauntering down a hallway.

The series previously announced its return and offered a first look earlier this month during New York Comic Con. This season will cover the second book, Lasher, in the Lives Of The Mayfair Witches novel series. While the series hasn’t officially been picked up for a third season yet, there is a third book, Taltos, so there’s a decent chance we’ll be seeing more of these witches beyond their 2025 premiere.

Season 2 of Mayfair Witches premieres on January 5.