Mayfair Witches conjures a first look and premiere date for season 2 Season 2 of AMC's Anne Rice adaptation will poof into existence January 5

Even though Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches won’t be back until this winter, the coven had a special announcement today just in time for spooky season. At a New York Comic Con panel, AMC announced that they would be hocus pocus-ing season two onto our screens January 5.

Led one again by The White Lotus‘ Alexandra Daddario, season two “continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair ( Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become—human or monster?—and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

The network also released a few first look photos for season two, which you can check out below:

Like its sister show Interview With The Vampire, Mayfair Witches was adapted from a novel—in this case, Lives of the Mayfair Witches—by legendary horror author Anne Rice. In an interview with The A.V. Club last year, Daddario spoke about the responsibility inherent in adapting such a beloved piece of work. “I’ve been part of book adaptations and I’m well aware, as an avid reader myself, fans have a deep love of the story and characters and want it to be true to the books,” she shared. “I’ve always found they are two completely different mediums with different structures. The idea is to go in with the best intentions and try to be true to the story; it’s why they’re adapted in the first place. It’s how we approached it. Of course, there’s pressure to that. I read the books before and while I was filming the show, and it helped so much to develop Rowan and bring in extra things to her.”

Mayfair Witches also stars Tongayi Chirisa, Harry Hamlin, and Alyssa Jirrels.