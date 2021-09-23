Netflix and director Adam Randall know exactly what people are looking for in an ostentatious vampire action flick: hot women killing with reckless abandon. Just in time for spooky season comes a fun take on vampire elites in the adventure thriller Night Teeth, starring Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry.

In Night Teeth, young driver Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) stumbles upon horrors unimagined when he offers to drive two young women around as they party hop for the evening. It’s not long before his entire world is turned upside as the girls quickly drag him into a world teeming with creatures of the night. After shocking revelations about his bloodthirsty patrons, he suddenly embarks on a mission to save his city, while trying to avoid becoming the next meal. Former Disney star Ryan and Vampire Academy’s Fry lead the film as the murderous vamps, joined by Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus), Alfie Allen (Games Of Thrones), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), and Raúl Castillo (Ghost Tape). The powerful clan of vampires drag Benny into their turf war against a rival vampire gang, taking the fight to the streets and packed night clubs.

Fox’s inclusion in Night Teeth is no doubt a nod to her role as the teenage succubus in Karyn Kusama’s Jennifer’s Body, which over the last few years has reached cult acclaim. Her iconic line in the film, “No, I’m killing boys,” comes to mind with shots of Ryan and Fry draining the blood from shirtless men. Just in time for Halloween, those in the mood for a campy double feature now have two Fox vampire projects to work with. Sapphics are really in for a good time with these two features. Sign us up.

We won’t have to wait too long for the killing to commence, as Night Teeth premieres on Netflix on October 20.