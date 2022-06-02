Disney+ is developing a TV adaptation of Rick Riordan’s enormously people Percy Jackson And The Olympians books, a redo after the (mostly) poorly received movies with Logan Lerman in the title role. We already heard that young kid Walker Scobell (from The Adam Project) will be playing young kid Percy Jackson—a demigod boy who discovers that Poseidon is his father and attends a camp for other cool demigod kids with fantastical parents—and now we know some of the godly grown-ups who will be joining Percy at Camp Half-Blood.

This comes from Variety, which says that Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Party Down) will be playing Mrs. Dodds, a.k.a. Alecto, a “strict, irascible math teacher” who also happens to be one of Hades’ Furies. (And here we thought regular human math was scary! Har har har.) Joining Mullally is Jason Mantzoukas (John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum’s Tick-Tock Man , The Good Place’s Derek ), who is playing Mr. D., a.k.a. Dionysus the god of wine. That’s pretty cool casting, and it will hopefully give Mantzoukas a chance to drop a “heynong man” and turn some poor Disney+ kids into weird Comedy Bang Bang fans (better that than encouraging kids to drink wine).

Other adults joining Percy Jackson And The Olympians: Virginia Kull from Big Little Lies and Super Pumped, who is playing Percy’s “loving, protective, and selfless mother” Sally. There’s also Timm Sharp from Enlightened as Percy’s step-father, and Glynn Turman from The Wire and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as Chiron the centaur, a.k.a. Percy’s Latin teacher Mr. Brunner.

Advertisement

No release date, or even a window for a potential release date, has been announced just yet. With original author Riordan taking more of an active role in the adaptation this time around, though, that wait will hopefully be worth it for fans of the books.